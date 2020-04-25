ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

AHEXY stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. 66,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,887. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.24.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.791 per share. This is an increase from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.85%. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.60%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

