adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €199.00 ($231.40) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €250.84 ($291.68).

Shares of ADS stock traded down €3.00 ($3.49) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €205.40 ($238.84). 878,116 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is €206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €264.77. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

