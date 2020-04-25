adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €220.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €205.00 ($238.37) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €250.84 ($291.68).

Shares of FRA:ADS traded down €3.00 ($3.49) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €205.40 ($238.84). The company had a trading volume of 878,116 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €264.77.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

