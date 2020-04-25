Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,334 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.10. 2,127,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,203. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average of $320.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

