ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at Morgan Stanley

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ADT from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE ADT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,881. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.26). ADT had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in ADT by 50.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,516 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,561 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 24.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 339,203 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 67,135 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

