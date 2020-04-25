ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered ADT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered ADT from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ADT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

NYSE:ADT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.29. 858,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. ADT has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.80.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in ADT by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,131 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Successful Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

