Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives $54.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

NYSE AJRD traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 938,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,728. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $57.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.19). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,724,000 after purchasing an additional 294,906 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.