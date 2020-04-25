Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALK. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $84.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.58.

NYSE ALK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.01. 3,054,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,875,512. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,165,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after buying an additional 665,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,204,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,605,000 after buying an additional 664,590 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,481,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

