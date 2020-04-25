Alchemint Standards Reaches Market Cap of $81,849.92 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $81,849.92 and $2.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

