Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Alfa Laval AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11.

About Alfa Laval (OTCMKTS:ALFVF)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The company's fluid handling systems include automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.