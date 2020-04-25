Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 2.7% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 28,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,600,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,591,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.36. 14,668,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,839,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

