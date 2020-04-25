Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Allegion reported earnings of $1.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.13.

ALLE stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.57. 691,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.41. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24.

Allegion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 328.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

