Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €200.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €3.54 ($4.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €155.76 ($181.12). The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,787 shares. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €157.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.42.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

