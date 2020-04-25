Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

Shares of FRA:ALV traded down €3.54 ($4.12) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €155.76 ($181.12). 2,655,787 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is €157.55 and its 200-day moving average is €203.42. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

