Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €235.00 by Deutsche Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.87% from the company’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €222.60 ($258.84).

FRA:ALV traded down €3.54 ($4.12) on Wednesday, reaching €155.76 ($181.12). 2,655,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of €157.55 and a 200-day moving average of €203.42. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

