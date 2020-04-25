Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Shares Up 1.8%

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,920 ($25.26) and last traded at GBX 1,900 ($24.99), 190,820 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 185% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,866 ($24.55).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,628.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,653.54. The company has a market capitalization of $673.96 million and a PE ratio of 29.36.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

