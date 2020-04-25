Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.50.

MDRX remained flat at $$6.22 during midday trading on Friday. 1,337,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,043,594. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton acquired 15,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $108,300.00. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 142,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 927,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 148,069 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $7,148,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

