Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.73.

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Allstate to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Allstate stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.44. 1,801,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Allstate has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.02. The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allstate will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

