Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after buying an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Altria Group by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,785,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,073,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

