Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.43.

AIF traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$43.97. The stock had a trading volume of 590,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$26.72 and a twelve month high of C$48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.99.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

