Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) Shares Gap Up to $0.57

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.57. Altus Midstream shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 2,292,580 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Altus Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut Altus Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO D. Clay Bretches purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551,360 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 1,038,662 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 960,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 92,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altus Midstream by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 111,263 shares during the period.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

