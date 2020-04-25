American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Airlines Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of AAL stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 66,854,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,950,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $24,255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

