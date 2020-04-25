American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Cut to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the airline’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAL. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,854,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,950,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $34.99.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,524,173 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after purchasing an additional 73,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $358,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,926,348 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $198,648,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,207,365 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $177,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,007,128 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $86,244,000 after purchasing an additional 444,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

