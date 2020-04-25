American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Cowen

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the airline’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. 66,854,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,950,496. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.04. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $24.14.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,509,621 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,776,000 after buying an additional 2,719,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,636,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,795,000. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,500,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.