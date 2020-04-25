American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Stock Price Down 0.2%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)’s share price was down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.13 and last traded at $41.13, approximately 8,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 16,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 71.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 66,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 355,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,238 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.