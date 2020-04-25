American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMH. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE:AMH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,761,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,888. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 5,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $94,614.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,044.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 898,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,856,000 after acquiring an additional 542,171 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 311,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

