America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives $107.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.67.

A number of research firms have commented on CRMT. Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $58,114.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

