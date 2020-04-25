AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Holdings Lifted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 105.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,958 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.70. 1,029,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,894. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

