Analysts Anticipate IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Equities analysts expect that IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) will announce $1.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.34. IBERIABANK reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised IBERIABANK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IBERIABANK from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBERIABANK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 417,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,720. IBERIABANK has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $81.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IBERIABANK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About IBERIABANK

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

