Analysts Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will announce $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.50. Evertec reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Evertec’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Evertec by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after buying an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Evertec by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,469,000 after buying an additional 208,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $39,236,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evertec stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $23.29. The stock had a trading volume of 271,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,661. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Evertec has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

