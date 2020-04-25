Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Fulton Financial reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to $1.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, Director Ernest J. Waters purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

FULT stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.47. 1,152,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,672. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

