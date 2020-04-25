Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Neoleukin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLTX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. State Street Corp bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

NLTX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.53. 199,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,567. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.25. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.82.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

