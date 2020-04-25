Analysts Expect Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nice’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the lowest is $1.23. Nice posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full year earnings of $5.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nice to $182.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nice by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,335,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,420 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,317,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,421,000 after purchasing an additional 630,096 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nice by 1,858.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 637,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,880,000 after purchasing an additional 604,769 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Nice by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,262,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,935,000 after purchasing an additional 378,741 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nice by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,654,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,631,000 after purchasing an additional 327,948 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.87. 149,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.74. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

