Analysts Expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.50. Watsco posted earnings of $2.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $6.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WSO traded up $8.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $160.50. 490,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

