Analysts Set Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price at $174.10

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of ASND stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.50. 340,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,556. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.82. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 1,623.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

