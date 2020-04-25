Analysts Set Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $29.68

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.68.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reduced their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. 47,628,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,766,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.41. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

