Analysts Set Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) PT at $19.50

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 466,542 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Domo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.39. 922,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.87. Domo has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

