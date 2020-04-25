Analysts Set Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) PT at $29.00

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Investar from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other Investar news, Director Andrew C. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Also, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,922.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,014.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $319,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Investar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Investar by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,663. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Investar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Investar will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

