Analysts Set Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target at $37.33

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Kforce from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $27.93. The stock had a trading volume of 55,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,548. The company has a market cap of $643.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. Kforce has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $42.64.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

