Analysts Set LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target at $41.69

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,497 shares of company stock worth $1,702,255 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,776,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after acquiring an additional 449,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $12,870,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $10,448,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in LivePerson by 919.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 269,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in LivePerson by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 558,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,675,000 after purchasing an additional 219,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 558,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,380. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivePerson will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.