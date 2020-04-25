Analysts Set Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) PT at $24.43

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Advisory Services Ltd raised its stake in Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energia by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 395,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,968. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energia has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

