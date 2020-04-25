Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Trading Down 3%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY)’s stock price was down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60, approximately 400 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 million and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

