Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATEX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

ATEX traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.30. 244,077 shares of the stock were exchanged. Anterix has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.54 and a quick ratio of 18.54.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52). Anterix had a negative net margin of 1,397.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Anterix will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. bought 25,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.01 per share, with a total value of $1,181,858.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 122,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,319 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,616,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anterix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in Anterix by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 315,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Anterix by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anterix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

