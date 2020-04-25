Antipodes Global Investment (ASX:APL) Trading Down 2.2%

Antipodes Global Investment Company Ltd (ASX:APL)’s stock price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.91 ($0.64) and last traded at A$0.91 ($0.65), 1,085,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.93 ($0.66).

The firm has a market capitalization of $485.78 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.98.

Get Antipodes Global Investment alerts:

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Antipodes Global Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Antipodes Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the MSCI All Country World Net Index. Antipodes Global Investment Company Limited was formed on October 11, 2016 and is domiciled in Australia.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Antipodes Global Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antipodes Global Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.