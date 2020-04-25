Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Sadoff Investment Management LLC

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Capital World Investors increased its position in AON by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,549,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AON by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,557,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,202,000 after acquiring an additional 879,207 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 15,389.8% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 759,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 754,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,214,000 after acquiring an additional 617,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.54. 1,271,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aon PLC has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.78.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.50.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $200,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,617.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total transaction of $550,294.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,571 shares in the company, valued at $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,285,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.