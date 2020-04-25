Apex Tops 1-Day Volume of $24,992.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 25th. Apex has a total market cap of $756,065.79 and $24,992.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apex has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00037509 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011705 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX . The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Bitbns and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

