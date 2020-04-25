AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives $94.05 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,693.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 485,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,204,000 after buying an additional 254,874 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,248,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 236,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.89. The company had a trading volume of 89,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,818. AppFolio has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 1.14.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $67.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. AppFolio’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

