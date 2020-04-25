Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $34.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 21,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,613. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $53.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $711.02 million and a PE ratio of -7.23.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.24). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 210,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $6,579,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. 61.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.