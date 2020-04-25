AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) Stock Price Up 2.4%

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 67,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 142,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08.

AquaBounty Technologies (NYSE:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

