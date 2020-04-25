Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 223. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.

Get Arcadis alerts:

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

See Also: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.