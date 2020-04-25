Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCAY remained flat at $$14.75 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 223. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Arcadis has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67.
Arcadis Company Profile
